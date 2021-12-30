Experts Say Omicron Variant Is 'Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen'

Experts Say Omicron Variant Is, 'Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen'.

CNN reports the explosion of Omicron-related coronavirus cases are filling up hospitals in the United States.

Last week, the country recorded a new all-time pandemic high of 300,886 average new daily cases.

It's unlike anything we've ever seen, even at the peak of the prior surges of Covid.

, Dr. James Phillips, George Washington Emergency Medical, via CNN.

According to CNN, some regions of the U.S. are experiencing up to a 200% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Officials say health care providers around the country are concerned they could soon reach capacity.

We're seeing an increase in admissions that is startling.

, Dr. Catherine O'Neal, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

According to U.S. Health and Human Services, almost 78% of the nation's ICU beds are currently in use.

22% of those occupying ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.

Per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the unvaccinated "are 17 times more likely" to experience hospitalization due to COVID-19.

What I can tell you is that compared to people who are boosted, if you are unvaccinated, you are 10 times more likely to be a case and 20 times more likely to be a fatality.

, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via CNN.

