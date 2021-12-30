Health Experts Worry Biden’s Plan To Distribute 500 Million COVID-19 Tests Isn’t Enough

As the Omicron variant began its swift spread across the nation, the Biden administration announced plans to distribute 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests starting next month.

Experts are concerned 500 million tests aren't enough to address the surge of Omicron.

Some say the administration should have been distributing tests weeks ago.

Health officials say the administration's incompetence in rolling out test kits before the holidays was an "opportunity lost.".

The quality of life for people over Christmas was probably diminished if they couldn't get a test.

, Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, via Fox News.

Compounding issues further, a nationwide shortage of COVID-19 tests has left many Americans in the dark.

Experts say 500 million tests aren't enough even if limited only to the nation's labor force.

I can imagine each 200 million needing at least one test a week.

, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor of medicine at Stanford University, via Fox News.

Thus far, the Biden administration's response to the Omicron variant has been underwhelming, to say the least.

The reality is that we’re probably not going to have [tests] in time to mitigate the current surge and at least that.

, Neil Jay Sehgal, assistant professor of health policy at University of Maryland School of Public Health, via Fox News.

