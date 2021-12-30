As Pandemic Continues, Americans Are Receiving Less Federal Aid

The world has almost entered its third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CNN reports citizens of the United States shouldn't expect any more help from the federal government in 2022.

Congress authorized relief packages totaling $5.7 trillion in 2020 and 2021.

Economists say much of Congress' relief packages have now been spent.

Now, amid the onset of the highly-contagious Omicron variant, experts say less help is on the way than ever before.

In the United States, stimulus checks are a thing of the past.

Helpful programs like enhanced unemployment insurance and paid sick leave programs have expired.

Expanded child tax credits were paid out for the last time in December.

After public outcry, President Biden announced that student loan repayments would be paused until May.

And still, there is much uncertainty as we turn toward 2022