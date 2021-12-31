LifeMinute 2021 Recap: Celebs We Lost

This year we mourned the passing of such greats as Oscar winners, legendary musicians, historical politicians, and even royalty.
Here is a look at those stars and notable figures.
This year we mourned the passing of such greats as Oscar winners, legendary musicians, historical politicians, and even royalty.
Here is a look at those stars and notable figures.
This year was full of famous births, from first-time parents, Halsey, Emily Ratajkowski, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor to those..
Some of our favorite couples tied the knot in 2021. From power couples like Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to whirlwind romances..