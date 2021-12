The state of the climate crisis in 2021 | Climate Action Tracker

2021 is a critical year for climate change.

According to the Paris Climate Agreement, governments must decide now on how to reduce the amount of carbon they pump into the atmosphere in order to avoid the most devastating consequences of global warming.

So, are we on track to limit global warming to only 1.5 degrees Celsius?

The Climate Action Tracker explains the good news and the bad news for the planet.

(Updated June 2021)