Covid-19 update: India reports 1,270 Omicron cases, 16,764 new infections | Oneindia News
Covid-19 update: India reports 1,270 Omicron cases, 16,764 new infections | Oneindia News

As India braces for a surge in Covid-19 cases, the country has reported 1,270 cases of the fast spreading Omicron variant of the virus.

#Omicron #Covid19 #CovidCases