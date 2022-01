Young Sheldon S05E10 An Expensive Glitch And A Good-Off Room

Young Sheldon 5x10 "An Expensive Glitch And A Good-Off Room" Season 5 Episode 10 Promo Trailer HD - Sheldon gets a dorm room all to himself.

Also, Meemaw gains an unwanted business partner, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, January 6th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Reba McEntire and Wendie Malick return as June and Professor Hagemeyer, respectively.

Melissa Joan Hart directed the episode.