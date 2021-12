China renames 15 places in Arunachal, India says inventing names don’t alter facts | Oneindia News

China further escalated the issue of Arunachal Pradesh which it considers a part of South Tibet when Bejing announced Chinese names of 15 more places in the state.

India’s external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Arunachal Pradesh has been always and will be an integral part of India.

Assigning invented names to places in Arunachal Pradesh does not alter that fact.

