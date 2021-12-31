These Are Warning Signs That You’re Dehydrated

Water is an important part of the human body.

.

It helps regulate your body temperature, protects your tissues and joints and keeps your organs functioning properly.

.

Dehydration, aka when your body is losing more water than it’s taking in, can inhibit all of these essential functions.

.

Thankfully, your body tells you when it needs more water.

.

Here are 10 warning signs that you’re dehydrated.

1.

Dry Mouth.

2.

Disrupted Sleep.

3.

Unusual Fatigue.

4.

Dizziness.

5.

Headache.

6.

Dark Yellow Urine.

7.

Sunken Eyes.

8.

Muscle Cramps.

9.

Constipation.

10.

Sugar Cravings