Happiness Boils Down to These 3 Things, According to Yale Course

Yale psychology professors say the massive interest in the class has to do with significant questions about how to tend to one's personal mental health.

Everyone knows what they need to do to protect their physical health: wash your hands, and social distance, and wear a mask.

People were struggling with what to do to protect their mental health, Laurie Santos, Yale Professor Of Psychology, via 'The New York Times'.

According to the course, good sleep, a gratitude practice and consistent consideration of others are the keys to mental well being.

Sleep, According to the course, good sleep is not only beneficial for your health it can actually make you happier.

Gratitude, The course recommends keeping a daily journal of things for which you're grateful, and taking note of possible correlations to increased happiness.

Thinking of Others, Performing consistent random acts of kindness for others can lead to a lasting boost in mental well being, according to the course