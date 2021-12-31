India’s favourite food for 2021| Chicken Rice| Biryani| Dal Makhani| Masala Dosa | Oneindia News

We Indians love our food, as diverse and vast our culture is, so is our food.

From Mughali, to South Indian, to Desi Chinese to Continental, to our very much loved Ghar Ka Khana we love to eat and a tsunami of food vloggers on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram is proof we are a population of total chatoras.

No wonder food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy are earning in billions as every second thousand of us are ordering something from outside to satisfy our cravings.

Swiggy this year came out with a list of food items that were most ordered in the country and also showed what was the most ordered dishes state-wise.

So let's take a look at the most ordered dishes in India first.

#Food #Indian #ChickenBiryani