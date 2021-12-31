Italy recovers €10 million worth of stolen artworks from around the world

Italy’s Culture Minister welcomed the return of more than 200 prized antiquities valued at over 10 million euros that had been located in prestigious US museums and galleries after illegal trafficking.
As current chairholder of the G20, Italy has been encouraging a crackdown on the illegal art trade. Artefacts from various US..