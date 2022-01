Light display at The Shard marks start of 2022 in London

A light display from the top of The Shard in central London has helped usher in the start of the new year across Britain – after the traditional fireworks display at The London Eye was cancelled for a second year running, due to ongoing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Report by Chinnianl.

