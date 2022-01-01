How to make radical climate action the new normal | Al Gore

A net-zero future is possible, but first we need to flip a mental switch to truly understand that we can stop the climate crisis if we try, says Nobel laureate Al Gore.

In this inspiring and essential talk, Gore shares examples of extreme climate events (think: fires, floods and atmospheric tsunamis), identifies the man-made systems holding us back from progress and invites us all to join the movement for climate justice: "the biggest emergent social movement in all of history," as he puts it.

An unmissable tour de force on the current state of the crisis -- and the transformations that will make it possible to find a way out of it.