Vaishno Devi stampede kills 12, at least 14 injured | Oneindia News

In a tragic start to the new year, 12 pilgrims died and at least a dozen others were injured at Jammu and Kahsmir's Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

A massive rush of pilgrims at the temple triggered a stampede.

