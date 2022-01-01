Covid-19 update: India's tally reaches 22,775 with 406 deaths in a day | Oneindia News
As India ushered in the new year, it was accompanied by a steep rise in Covid-19 cases and the fast spreading Omicron variant of the virus.

India’s Omicron tally on Saturday reached 1,431.

