Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are missing each other

Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently away from each other as Arjun is quarantining after testing positive from Covid-19.
#arjunkapoor #malaikaraora
Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently away from each other as Arjun is quarantining after testing positive from Covid-19.
#arjunkapoor #malaikaraora
In an interview, Arjun Kapoor said that age should not be used to contextualize a relationship. He is dating Malaika Arora since..
Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while. The two have been pictured several times at various events