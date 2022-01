Ab Fab star Joanna Lumley made Dame by The Queen

Joanna Lumley has been made a Dame by The Queen in the New Year Honours list.

The actress said she was “overwhelmed” by the honour and remembered her time “crying with laughter” on the set of Absolutely Fabulous.

Report by Jonesia.

