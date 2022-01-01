FIR filed against organiser of Haridwar ‘Dharma Sansad’, Yati Narsinghanand | Oneindia News

Uttarakhand police have filed a hate speech case against Yati Narsinghanand.

He was the organiser of a 'dharam sansad', or 'parliament of religions', in Haridwar last month.

#HaridwarHateSpeech #DharamSansad #FIR