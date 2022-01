Sir Jason and Dame Laura almost missed out on honours

Olympic cycling champions Jason and Laura Kenny have received a knighthood and damehood, respectively, in The Queen's New Year Honours list.

The pair are the first married couple to have received the honours at the same time.

However, they almost missed out on receiving their new titles after confusing the response date of their email offer with that of a parking ticket.

Report by Jonesia.

