Delhi records highest daily Covid cases since May, 50% hike on New Year's Day | Oneindia News

Today, Delhi recorded a massive 50% jump in coronavirus cases, at 2,716; At least 4 people have died and several others are feared trapped following a landslide in Dadam mining zone in Haryana's Bhiwani district; Top cryptocurrency providers in India raided by tax officials: report; Today, the central government said that states have been asked to set up makeshift hospitals and form special teams, amid a nationwide alarm over a surge in coronavirus cases #DelhiCovidCases #Bhiwaniandslide #Omicron