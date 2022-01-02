Swimmers near Lisbon brave traditional new year's sea dip

Every January 1, dozens of Lisbon residents meet for the first swim of the year on Carcavelos beach -- a way to chase away "bad energy" and "starting the year with a new lease of life", according to the bathers
Every January 1, dozens of Lisbon residents meet for the first swim of the year on Carcavelos beach -- a way to chase away "bad energy" and "starting the year with a new lease of life", according to the bathers
Members of a German winter-swimming club took their traditional first swim of the New Year with a dip in Berlin's Lake Oranke on..