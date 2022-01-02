Berliner and Dutch honour the New Year's dip tradition

Members of a German winter-swimming club took their traditional first swim of the New Year with a dip in Berlin's Lake Oranke on Saturday.
Swimmers dive into the cold waters of the North Sea to celebrate New Year's Eve in Scheveningen.
Members of a German winter-swimming club took their traditional first swim of the New Year with a dip in Berlin's Lake Oranke on Saturday.
Swimmers dive into the cold waters of the North Sea to celebrate New Year's Eve in Scheveningen.
Members of a German winter-swimming club took their traditional first swim of the New Year with a dip in Berlin's Lake Oranke on..