Labour: Govt needs to get a grip on testing

Labour have called on the government to urgently 'get a grip' on testing, as the Omicron variant threatens to impact national infrastructure due to staff absences.

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the government needed to urgently solve the issue of test shortages before children are due back in school.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn