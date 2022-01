Did You Know Vicky Rejected 83,Ranbir Gully Boy?|Actors Who Refused To Play Important Roles In Films

Armaan Kohli never wanted to play the second lead in Deewana and thinks that it was him that gave Shah Rukh Khan his break since he was the replacement.

Farhan Akhtar refused a crucial role in Reema Kagti's Gold.

Watch the video to know which Bollywood Actors Refused To Play The Second lead In Bollywood Films.