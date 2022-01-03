Daily Tarot Card Reading: Why you are attracted to a certain type of person? | Oneindia News

Everything in this Universe is made up of energy, including people, animals, and plants.

Even our thoughts and feelings are forms of energy.

All living things have a distinct energy style known as vibration.

Each of us emits energy vibrations at different frequencies.

Every living being's vibrational frequency is affected by what we focus on.

Because our vibrational frequency is determined by our current focus, it is not constant.

It shifts as our focus shifts.

This is the hidden key to taking control of our lives.

We can control the frequency at which we vibrate by influencing our area of focus.