China unfurls flag in Galwan; Opposition slams BJP-led govt | Indian Army | Oneindia News

Indian army sources said that the Chinese flag unfurled in Galwan wasn't close to area of clash; Anthony Fauci said that hospital admissions in America from Covid are rising again in the US, and average daily infections are at a record 400,000; Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik went to meet PM Narendra Modi; India’s vaccination drive received a boost today as it opened up the drive for teens aged 15-18.

