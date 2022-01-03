FDA Clears Pfizer Booster Shots for 12- To 15-Year-Olds

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced its authorization for use of a booster dose on Jan.

3.

Fully vaccinated children in the age range begin to become eligible for a booster shot in May.

[COVID booster shots] may help provide better protection against both the Delta and Omicron variants, Dr. Peter Marks, FDA, via 'The New York Times'.

In authorizing a third shot for this age range.

Health experts with the FDA cited the apparent increased resistance of the Omicron variant to two vaccine doses.

The Omicron variant appears to be slightly more resistant to the antibody levels produced in response to the primary series doses from the current vaccines, Dr. Peter Marks, FDA, via 'The New York Times'.

In addition, the FDA shortened by a month the time span between second and third shots.

FDA guidance now allows for a booster dose to be administered after five months from the second dose.

The agency also cleared the way for a third shot to be used for some children ages five through eleven who are immunocompromised.

According to the FDA.

Data from Israel about the administration of booster shots among its population played a central role in the new guidance.

[The data] enabled the FDA to reassess the benefits and risks of the use of a booster in the younger adolescent population in the setting of the current surge in Covid-19 cases, FDA Statement, via 'The New York Times'.

The FDA's recommendation now moves to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for consideration.

The CDC is expected to meet this week to assess the updated guidance.

The agency will likely implement the recommendations