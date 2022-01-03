After Leaving Sideline Mid-Game, Antonio Brown is Out in Tampa Bay

CNN Sports reports wide receiver Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During a recent game against the New York Jets, Brown was reportedly visibly upset.

Brown refused to join his teammates upon being called into the game by head coach Bruce Arians.

The polarizing wide receiver proceeded to remove his uniform and pads as he moved away from the team's sideline.

Ignoring pleas from his teammates, Brown waved a peace sign as he exited the stadium's tunnel.

He is no longer a Buc, alright?

That's the end of the story.

, Bruce Arians, head coach Tampa Bay Buccaneers, via CNN Sports.

Quarterback Tom Brady, a close friend of Brown's, said the affair was "obviously a difficult situation.".

I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.

, Tom Brady, quarterback Tampa Bay Buccaneers, via CNN Sports.

We all love him and care about him deeply.

, Tom Brady, quarterback Tampa Bay Buccaneers, via CNN Sports.

Drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010, Brown quickly became known as one of the NFL's most talented wide receivers.

Since 2019, Brown's life has been quite controversial.

He became the face of a lawsuit after a former athletic trainer accused him of rape and assault in 2017 and 2018.

Brown was suspended earlier this season for violating COVID-19 protocols when NFL officials discovered he had presented a fake vaccination card