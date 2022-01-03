5 delicious hot chocolate upgrades

Hot chocolate is a cozy cold-weather favorite.While the traditional beverage is always a tasty option, hot chocolate is capable of so much more.Enjoy hot chocolate's versatility with these five unique recipes.1.

Baileys slow cooker hot chocolate , If you’re in the mood for some hot chocolate with a kick, this recipe will do the trick!.Begin by adding milk, double cream, condensed milk, cocoa powder, dark chocolate, and Baileys to a slow cooker.Next, cook on low heat for one hour.

Finally, throw in some marshmallows and serve with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.2.

Hot chocolate with cheese , This Colombian specialty is super easy to make!.First, make your hot chocolate using water instead of milk, then add cinnamon and cloves.Next, chop up a few cubes of mozzarella.

Pour the hot chocolate over the cheese and let it melt, then grab a spoon and enjoy!.3.

Hot chocolate dip , Desserts are joining in on the dip game!.This hot chocolate dip recipe involves a mix of heavy cream and hot chocolate combined with marshmallow cream and Cool Whip.Once whipped, the dip is topped with marshmallows and sprinkles.

Serve with graham crackers or biscuit cookies.4.

Ferrero Rocher hot chocolate , This recipe turns up the heat on Ferrero Rocher chocolates!.Begin by combining milk, cream, sugar, and dark cocoa powder in a heated skillet.Next, add halved Ferrero Rocher chocolates to a pitcher with a scoop of Nutella.

Then, pour in the hot cocoa mixture and cover the Nutella and chocolates before blending.Finally, serve the hot chocolate in a glass with a single Ferrero Rocher and top off with some whipped cream or whiskey.5.

Tahini hot chocolate , If you can’t get enough tahini, why not add it to your hot chocolate?.First, whisk together milk, tahini, and honey in a heated pan.Next, add vanilla extract, espresso powder, cinnamon, salt, and a generous amount of chopped bittersweet chocolate.Pour into a glass and top off with whipped cream and black sesame seeds