Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Is Hospitalized

The controversial Brazilian leader's hospitalization was announced Jan.

3.

He is being treated for an apparent stomach obstruction.

Bolsonaro had been vacationing in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina.

He was flown to the Vila Nova Star hospital in São Paolo.

Bolsonaro is expected to be treated by the surgeon Dr. Antônio Luiz Macedo.

Macedo also treated Bolsonaro in 2018 when he was stabbed during his campaign for president.

The Brazilian President's condition is listed as stable.

He is receiving care from close to half a dozen doctors.

According to his Twitter post, Bolsonaro “started feeling poorly after lunch on Sunday.” .

Bolsonaro was also hospitalized in July for similar symptoms, which began with a bout of hiccups that lasted for several days.

He says that the symptoms are the result of the 2018 stabbing, which damaged his intestines.

For a person in Bolsonaro's condition, intestinal obstruction could result in something as simple as not sufficiently chewing one's food.

Bolsonaro was criticized for taking the holiday vacation in the midst of unprecedented flooding in the state of Bahia.

The flooding has led to at least 20 deaths and the destruction of thousands of local residences