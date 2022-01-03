Break Every Chain Movie

Break Every Chain Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Drowning in the depths of depression and sadness, burning with anger, and chained down by alcoholism, Jonathan couldn’t do it anymore.

After the loss of his father as a young boy, facing countless horrific death scenes in the line of duty, and the death of his son, Jonathan turned to the world for answers—finding only darkness.

Facing the threat of losing his job as a police officer, the loss of his wife and daughter, and contemplating suicide, Jonathan turns to faith and finds hope and redemption.

Director: Tim Searfoss Starring: Ignacyo Matynia, Dean Cain, Krystian Leonard