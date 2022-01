Road to Perth Movie

Road to Perth Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: "Road to Perth" is an intimate tale of two people - an American tourist and an Australian woman - that meet each other at a time of need, all while roadtripping the gorgeous roads of the Australian south.

Release Date: 01/18/2022 Directed by: Chad Peter Cast: Tommy O'Brien as Alex, Hannah Lehmann as Ronnie, Rachel Scott as Rachel, Ellen Grimshaw as Helen, Katrina Schmidt as Lisa