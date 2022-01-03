New Yearʻs Eve Movie (2011)

New Yearʻs Eve Movie (2011) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Intertwining stories promise love, hope, forgiveness, second chances and more for a number of New Yorkers on the celebrated night.

A rock star (Jon Bon Jovi) and his ex-lover (Katherine Heigl) clash at an exclusive party; a singer (Lea Michele) becomes stranded with a killjoy (Ashton Kutcher) on the way to a New Year's gig; a nurse (Halle Berry) stays with a dying patient (Robert De Niro) as he tries to hang on long enough to see the ball drop in Times Square one last time.

Starring: Halle Berry, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Hilary Swank Directed By: Garry Marshall