The Star Movie Clip - When Animals Attack

The Star Movie Clip - When Animals Attack - Bo (Steven Yeun) leads all his animal friends in an attack on the soldier and dogs searching for Mary.

Plot synopsis: A small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill.

One day, he finds the courage to break free, embarking on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a lovable sheep who has lost her flock, and Dave, a dove who has lofty aspirations.

Along with three camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told -- the first Christmas.