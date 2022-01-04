Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for Covid-19, says symptoms are mild | Oneindia News

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted this morning that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted this morning that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself.
Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief said that he has mild symptoms.
