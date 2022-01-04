2022 Toyota GR86 Track driving

The new Toyota GR 86 is the third independent model from the Toyota Gazoo Racing brand.

The trio benefits from its commitment to top international motor sport, which has brought the manufacturer several world championship titles in recent years.

The new coupé enables a broader audience to enter the Gazoo Racing portfolio and thus access to a sporty driving experience.

The GR 86 is a further development of the Toyota GT86 and retains its classic configuration of front engine and rear-wheel drive.

The engine is still a lively four-cylinder boxer engine, the displacement of which has been increased to 2.4 liters for more torque and power.

Technical adjustments to the engine and transmission ensure uniform, powerful acceleration across the entire engine speed range.

In order to improve responsiveness and handling, the engineers have concentrated on weight reduction and a further lowering of the vehicle's center of gravity.

Through the use of aluminum and other light and at the same time stable materials as well as the strategic reinforcement of the vehicle frame, the rigidity has been increased all round.

The suspension was also adjusted, while the designers were supported in the development of new aerodynamic features by their colleagues in motorsport.