Covid-19 update: India logs 37,379 new cases and 124 deaths | Omicron tally at 1,892 | Oneindia News

According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 37,379 fresh Covid cases and 124 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
India has logged 1,892 cases of the Omicron variant.
#Omicron #Covid19 #CovidCases #CoronaDeaths
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 37,379 fresh Covid cases and 124 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
India has logged 1,892 cases of the Omicron variant.
#Omicron #Covid19 #CovidCases #CoronaDeaths
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 33,750 fresh Covid cases and 123 Covid-related deaths in the last 24..
Today, Delhi recorded a massive 50% jump in coronavirus cases, at 2,716; At least 4 people have died and several others are feared..