Covid-19 update: India logs 37,379 new cases and 124 deaths | Omicron tally at 1,892 | Oneindia News

According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 37,379 fresh Covid cases and 124 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

India has logged 1,892 cases of the Omicron variant.

