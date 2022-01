Akhilesh Yadav says Lord Krishna told him, he will make Ram Rajya | Oneindia News

In the run-up to the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that Lord Krishna comes in his dreams every night and tells him that he will establish Ram Rajya in the state after his party comes to power in these elections.

