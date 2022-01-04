Punjab: 100 students of the medical college in Patiala test positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News
100 students of the Government Medical College in Patiala tested positive for the virus on Monday.

College administration asked all the students living in the college hostel to vacate their rooms immediately.

