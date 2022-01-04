Punjab: 100 students of the medical college in Patiala test positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

100 students of the Government Medical College in Patiala tested positive for the virus on Monday.
College administration asked all the students living in the college hostel to vacate their rooms immediately.
#Patiala #Covid-19 #Punjab
100 students of the Government Medical College in Patiala tested positive for the virus on Monday.
College administration asked all the students living in the college hostel to vacate their rooms immediately.
#Patiala #Covid-19 #Punjab
22 farmers' unions have joined hands to set up a political party that is expected to contest all 117 seats in the 2022 Punjab..