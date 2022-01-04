The Weeknd is preparing to release his new album, 'Dawn FM'.
The Weeknd announces a new album featuring Jim Carrey
Credit: BANG ShowbizDuration: 01:32s 0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
-
The Weeknd, Jim Carrey team for Dawn FM, a weird new album ‘universe’
Upworthy
-
The Weeknd announces surprise new album, Dawn FM, to release Friday
CBC.ca
-
The Weeknd announces new album Dawn FM featuring surprising guest
Belfast Telegraph
-
The Weeknd Announces 'Dawn FM' Album Release Date & Star-Studded Features
HipHopDX