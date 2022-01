Kate Garraway says 'I didn't receive MBE for looking after Derek'

Kate Garraway has pointed out that she has not received her MBE for looking after her husband Derek Draper.The Good Morning Britain presenter - who has shared her husband’s long battle with the coronavirus in the documentary Finding Derek - was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.