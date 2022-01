Jessica Chastain on 'taking control' of 'The 355'

It started as an idea that came to actor/producer Jessica Chastain when she was on the Cannes jury in 2017 and turned out to be one of the most challenging projects of her career.

The 355 arrives in UK cinemas this week and what Chastain describes as “a miracle film” was one that allowed her and her co-stars to take control right from the start.