Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to breakup inside Bigg Boss 15 house? latter says,'I am done'

It seems there is trouble in the lovers paradise as 'Bigg Boss 15' couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash got into another ugly spat amid a task.
#biggboss15 #bigg bossupdates
It seems there is trouble in the lovers paradise as 'Bigg Boss 15' couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash got into another ugly spat amid a task.
#biggboss15 #bigg bossupdates
Salman Khan also grilled Karan Kundra for never taking a stand for his friends and especially his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash.
As the episode progresses, this blame game turns hilarious when Shamita Shetty calls Abhijit Bichukale an "insolent person". In..