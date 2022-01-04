Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to breakup inside Bigg Boss 15 house? latter says,'I am done'
It seems there is trouble in the lovers paradise as 'Bigg Boss 15' couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash got into another ugly spat amid a task.

