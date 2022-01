NHS hospitals declared emergency to buy time, minister says

Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup has insisted there are only two NHS hospitals that have declared an emergency due to staff shortages, arguing it was a local decision to "buy time to rejig things".

Her comments come after several hospitals in Lincolnshire declared a "critical incident" over "extreme and unprecedented" staff shortages.

Report by Czubalam.

