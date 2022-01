Govt needed to do more to tackle Covid in schools, Labour says

Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson says the government needed to take more action to prevent the spread of Covid in schools over the Christmas break, particularly on ventilation, testing and vaccinations.

She said: "Time and again we see rushed last-minute announcements from the government when all of this is entirely predictable." Report by Czubalam.

