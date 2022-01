Anti-vaxxer, 52, begs people to 'get their jabs' after nearly dying over Christmas

Andrew Pugh now says he “wishes he’d had the vaccine” after he was struck down with Covid before Christmas.

He was so ill, his family were told he had a 50/50 chance of surviving after he was rushed into intensive care.

Doctors battled to keep the dad-of-three, from Worcester, alive and he now only breathes with the aid of an oxygen mask.