Bulli Bai controversy: Mumbai police detain main accused from Uttarakhand | Oneindia News

After the police in Bengaluru arrested a 21-year-old engineering student in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ controversy case, the Mumbai police detained a woman from Uttarakhand, who is believed to be the main accused in the case.

