Covid-19: Delhi records 5,481 fresh cases, 3 deaths in a day | Oneindia News

The national capital continues to report a surge in Covid-19 cases, with 5,481 fresh cases being reported in a day.

This comes as Delhi goes into weekend curfews and its CM Arvind Kejriwal too is quarantined after contracting the infection.

