Anitta Watches Fan Covers on YouTube

Anitta watches fan covers of her songs "Me Gusta," "Girls From Rio," "Banana" and "Meiga e Abusada" on YouTube in this episode of You Sang My Song.

The singer and songwriter finds herself over the moon with the creativity of a few of her fan's versions of her songs.

From producing original music videos to switching song lyrics up in Portuguese, these fans show Anitta how much her artistry inspires them.

Covers: Lívia Simão "Me Gusta" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpRvPndeBL0 Lee Jean "Girl From Rio" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lS2aj8-M0MM Vitinho "Girl From Rio" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnWdzFey1Xc Moonrise "Girl From Rio" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1vxyZk5bw4 Laura Schadeck "Meiga e Abusada" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5U9dS43-FJo Gael Bregeron "Banana" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8Xx93sc_-M